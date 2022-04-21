Vtor Pereira explains reserve team at Corinthians and says that ‘it was a game to risk’

Coach Vítor Pereira admitted that he took advantage of the game against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday night, at the Café stadium, in Londrina, to manage the group and take some risk. In the commander’s view, the most important thing was to stay alive after the first 90 minutes in this context. – check out the interview in the video above.

“We have to understand that, in this World Cup, we want to be alive. We will have the game at home, with a better lawn, I believe we will play a good game and turn around the result“, commented the coach, analyzing the match totally conditioned because of the first goal in the opening minute.

“We necessarily have to manage the group. The opponent’s first goal today conditioned the game. These teams, when they score, stay organized. We had opportunities to score, we didn’t. We started to play hastily. difficult lawn too, the ball bounces a lot. The last pass and definition were missing”, he observed.

Pereira promoted the debut of three players in the main team, including young Robert Renan and Wesley, from the youth categories, in addition to giving more minutes of play to Xavier, Roni, Mantuan and reinforcements Rafael Ramos and Bruno Melo.

“These players need to grow and today it was a game to take risks. Naturally, the dynamics alternate, but confidence has to come. Confidence has to start appearing when defining. We have to try to manage the competitions, but we know that, today, if we hadn’t been spared, we would have compromised the next game against Palmeiras and, probably, against Boca as well.“, he observed.

The commander made it clear that he saw anxiety take over the team, mainly due to the need to run after the result right away. Something natural in the assessment of the coach himself.

“A little bit of anxiety, for me. It’s that ‘I have an opportunity and I want to seize that opportunity’ and I want to do everything. I want to kick, kick with my right foot, with my left foot and I don’t hit the ball well. Sometimes simple submissions that are just touching, not hitting. I said: ‘You want to kill the goalkeeper, right?’, want to kill the opposing goalkeeper by hitting the ball with great force. The ball has to be hit with quality, sometimes even slowly, but it has to pass the goal. Today we had some missed opportunities or last pass that instead of coming in from the front went from behind. In other words, I’m doing the machete and in the race the pass goes backwards. Either I’m on the second post and we’re crossing on the first, or I just have to touch the ball and I hit it hard and it comes out. I think this is a little bit due to the lack of game time and that anxiety they have to show. We do our daily work and it’s almost always one tap, two taps. Every now and then I allow freedom of touches to avoid, because our game is a susceptible game, with combinations, with touches. We, today, because of this anxiety, because we want to win the game, we run with the ball, we run with the ball and we are left with an uncharacterized game. It’s not our game, it’s not what we train for. We wanted the game to be more responsive and to play the game differently. But, because of this anxiety of wanting to show everything, the game was like this”, analyzed, before concluding.

“It’s also the will of the opposing team, it’s also the quality of the opposing team, despite the division they’re in, but they have some quality players, who create problems and created problems. So it’s also because I messed up so much, I have to take that risk and it’s all these factors together. And it’s a cup game, in a cup game anything can happen”, he concluded.

