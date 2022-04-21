WandaVision Star Talks About His Return to the MCU as Vision

Paul Bettany has exciting news for Vision fans.

His character died in Avengers: Infinity War, but we got to see a little more of his story thanks to the reality created by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision, on Disney+.

Despite the series’ ending, this return has left fans animal with the possibility that the character will be seen again in the MCU, perhaps in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Bettany, who is now involved in the historical drama A Very British Scandal, commented on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a recent interview with EW, and the response is encouraging.

“The honest answer to that is – well, maybe not the honest answer, but it’s the answer I’m going to give you and you’re going to have to deal with it – that at the end of WandaVision, you see the Vision fly and that’s a loose end. . And Kevin Feige is a man who doesn’t really allow for loose ends.”

With his speech, he may not give any details or predictions about Vision’s return to the MCU, but he does say that it could happen under the current circumstances.

Scarlet Witch returns in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next superhero movie to land in theaters. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the feature film is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and is part of the MCU.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi from a screenplay by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (or Doctor Strange 2) opens in theaters on May 5, 2022. The WandaVision series is complete on Disney+.

Click here to subscribe to Disney+ and watch Marvel movies and series.