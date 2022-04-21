Want to undertake? Discover the Caixa loan with special rates

Caixa has a new type of loan available for those who want or who already undertake. While Caixa’s loan limit for individuals is R$1,000, in the case of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) it can be up to R$3,000. The contracts are part of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital). So, check out the details below.

In short, Caixa’s loan initiative aims to stimulate small businesses and popular entrepreneurship. Therefore, check below, all the conditions established, according to the group of people served:

Physical person

Caixa loan limit: up to BRL 1 thousand;

up to BRL 1 thousand; Interest rate: from 1.95%;

from 1.95%; Term: up to 24 months;

up to 24 months; Negatives: can participate;

can participate; Solicitation: via Caixa Tem app.

MEI:

Caixa loan limit: up to BRL 3 thousand;

up to BRL 3 thousand; Interest rate: from 1.99%;

from 1.99%; Term: up to 24 months;

up to 24 months; Negatives: can participate;

can participate; Solicitation: in person at Caixa branches.

It is worth it?

When considering rates from 1.95% and 1.99% per month, the sum of the two modalities reaches 3.60% per month. According to experts, the amounts are low compared to other lines of credit. Despite this, rates are still high.

Therefore, it is very important to be careful when asking for a loan from Caixa. According to Eliane Tanabe, CFP financial planner for the Brazilian Financial Planning Association (Planejar):

“For a micro-entrepreneur without debt, it can be an interesting credit to make the company grow, but it is necessary to take into account whether the interest is worth it according to the profit margin of the business. For those who have a low income, the loan can end up compromising an important part of the income.”

Despite this, for those who are tight, the Caixa loan can be a good solution. Still, it is necessary to analyze the financial organization strategy, so that the loan installments fit into the monthly budget without tribulations.

