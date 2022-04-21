Warming and agriculture are deadly combination to insects – 04/21/2022 – Environment

Insect populations are almost half in regions affected by global warming and intensive agriculture than in the most preserved habitats, according to a study published on Wednesday (20), which raises fears about the consequences for crop pollination.

The researchers measured both the number of insects and the number of different species present in various regions of the world.

The study, published in the journal Nature, concludes that the total insect population has been reduced by almost half. The number of species dropped by 27%.

“The reductions are greater below the tropics,” lead author Charlie Outhwaite, from University College London, told AFP.

She believes these numbers may be underreported due to lack of data in tropical regions.

contain the reduction

Reducing the number of insects, crucial to the diet of many other species, has disastrous consequences.

Approximately three quarters of the 115 most important food crops depend on pollination, such as cocoa, coffee and cherries.

Some insects, such as ladybugs, mantises, and wasps, are also needed to control other insects that are harmful to crops.

The study indicates that the combined effects of climate change and intensive agriculture, including the widespread use of insecticides, are worse than these two factors acting separately.

Even if there were no climate change, the transformation of a tropical forest into agricultural land heats the region by the loss of vegetation that provides shade and maintains the humidity of the air and soil.

In a previous study, researchers estimated that the number of flying insects had declined by an average of 80% in Europe, which would have led to a reduction in bird populations.

The new research suggests ways for insects to survive such as extensive agriculture with fewer plant protection products and surrounded by natural habitats.