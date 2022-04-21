“What did they do to Santos”; Neto does not shut up after Peixe is harmed and is not intimidated to blame

Santos was defeated 1-0 by coritiba last Wednesday (20), in a match valid for the Brazil’s Cup. However, the refereeing commission ended up becoming the protagonist of the match. Since Alvinegro Praiano understood that the referee Bruno Arleu de Araujo did not score the penalty Alef Mango in madson.

THE side was brought down by the striker inside the area in the 28th minute of the first half. Immediately, the players and the team’s coaching staff complained, but the referee ordered the game to continue. It is worth noting that at this stage of the competition there is no VAR. During the programThe Ball Owners‘, the host Grandchild was in defense of the São Paulo team in the dispute.

“What they did to Santos yesterday at Couto Pereira was absurd. Penalty for yellow card, for the player who committed the penalty. But nobody says anything about Santos, nobody protects Santos. If that’s not a penalty, my mother is a man”, highlighted the communicator. During a press conference after the confrontation, the coach Fabian Bustos complained about the arbitration and recalled other controversies recent events involving the team.

“There was a very clear penalty, a colossal mistake by the referee and the flag. I got kicked out for his mistake. We went through that against Fluminense, at Maracanã, with a penalty by Ângelo, and then with a poorly scored penalty by Zanocelo. In this competition there is no VAR, but the penalty is clearer than any play.”, pointed out.

Next Sunday (24), at 4 pm, the saints face the America-MG at the stadium Vila Belmiroin a match valid for the third round of the Brazilian championship. The team comes from a win and a draw, adding four points out of the six disputed.