what does this affect in practice?

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Monday (18) the end of the state of emergency in public health and the edition by the weekend of an ordinance to present all the points that change within 30 days. Up to 172 measures to combat the pandemic can be annulled.

Queiroga cited three points that motivated the decision:

the significant drop in cases and deaths due to covid-19 in the previous 15 days;

broad vaccination coverage of the population: 77 million people have already received a booster dose;

the ability of the SUS to treat not only cases of covid-19, but also neglected diseases during peak periods.

Although the WHO (World Health Organization) still understands covid-19 as an emergency disease, the minister defended that the body “analyzes the international context”.

Some Brazilian states record rates of less than 70% of vaccinated with two doses. Roraima and Maranhão have 48.17% and 58.72% of the population fully vaccinated, respectively, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles that the UOL integrates.

Sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, founder and former president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), explained to the UOL that the decision is symbolic but can have immediate consequences.

Symbolic, he says, because the Ministry of Health did not consult the state and municipal secretaries or the National Health Council, the highest decision-making body of the SUS (Unified Health System), before declaring the end of the health emergency. “IT’S [uma medida] even worse than the others [políticas polêmicas que o governo adotou]”, he criticized.

The immediate consequences will come from the analysis of the 172 acts adopted since February 2020. It is now up to the Ministry to say which ones will be maintained and, in these cases, extended for another ninety days. But there is still no clarity on what might happen.

“It’s not clear what this will mean in practice and what the plan will be if things get worse again,” says Leonardo Bastos, a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz), to BBC Brasil.

The new decree does not mark the end of the pandemic, a decision that is up to the WHO, but puts an end to part of the measures imposed in the last two years.

“It enables the end of all measures, including funding, to combat the pandemic. You disarm all the legal, administrative and institutional apparatus mobilized as a result of it. If the emergency no longer exists, the apparatus that involves resources, mobilization of public servants , etc. also stops working”, said Fernando Aith, professor at USP’s School of Public Health, when UOL.

See what you can change:

Image: iStock

Vaccines and Medicines

The Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) allowed the emergency use of vaccines and the purchase of hospital supplies and materials without bidding, more quickly. This can now be undone.

So far, all products that have been approved for covid-19 have been previously registered as emergency, with some being converted into definitive registration. This is the case with vaccines from Pfizer, Fiocruz, AstraZeneca and Jansen.

CoronaVac, from Instituto Butantan, has not yet been definitively registered, because the documents have not been sent to Anvisa. The deadline for vaccine approval may change and impact your purchase going forward.

According to the Ministry of Health, a request has already been made for Anvisa to authorize for another year the emergency use of the vaccine, made in partnership between the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and the Butantan Institute, for 5 to 18 years, even with the end of the health emergency.

Likewise, the drugs baricitinib (inflammation inhibitor) and Paxlovid (antiviral used to reduce infection), which are still registered as emergency, will need to be reviewed.

Urgent release, designed to shorten the initial bureaucracy required, admits a certain degree of uncertainty, such as doubts about the duration of protection and percentage in specific groups. During the pandemic, several regulatory agencies gave up, at first, to seal all stages of production of vaccines or medicines.

The difference between emergency and normal vaccine registration, for example, is about three to four months.

Image: iStock

Home office and masks

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) defined that decisions on restrictions on face-to-face work, the movement of people and the mandatory use of the mask would be taken by municipalities and states – and several of them have already adopted the relaxation of preventive policies for weeks. , such as the mandatory use of masks and measures to avoid agglomerations.

A joint ordinance by the ministries of Health and Labor and Welfare had already been changed in April to dispense with the use and distribution of masks in workplaces.

The mandatory removal of workers with flu symptoms should also definitely drop, as well as the priority for home office for people over 60 and pregnant women.

The presentation of proof of vaccination for entry into certain establishments and the routine of taking the temperature should be increasingly left aside – they have already been overturned in local court decisions.

Companies, however, can adopt their own internal policies.

The export of supplies used in the fight against covid, such as masks, had been restricted by Espin at the beginning of the pandemic. Now Brazilian manufacturers of PFF2 masks have celebrated the easing, because they can export part of the production abroad, where there is still a lot of demand.

Image: Disclosure

public health system

For epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), the end of the emergency could lead to the dismantling of surveillance and patient care services, which were created in the last two years.

“The Espin decree allows a series of purchases, bids and rules to respond to the health crisis that involves the shipment of vaccines, the expansion of hospital beds, the distribution of supplies?”, he told the BBC.

She fears that the end of continuous monitoring will prevent Brazil from identifying a rise in infections prematurely and taking action before cases spread.

For her, the Federal Government should not end the state of emergency without making a transition period. States and municipalities need to plan actions from now on and prepare in case there is a new scenario change, with high cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

(with agencies)