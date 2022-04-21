What to do if the appointment date is missed?

This last Saturday (16), the Central Bank closed the last “repech” for the withdrawals of the first phase of the forgotten money by Brazilians in the banks. The process is carried out by the BC Amounts Receivable system. The recap is from the values ​​of the first phase of the program. More amounts will be released in the second phase, which starts on May 2.

Since March 28, Brazilians have been able to consult the values ​​of forgotten money and thus asking for the ransoms in a new round of “repech”. This procedure was followed by a schedule based on the year of birth or foundation of the company.

Second phase of forgotten money

Since last Monday (17), the system Receivablesr undergoes a reformulation, and can be consulted again from the 2nd of May. Check below some of the changes that will be applied in the second cycle, with the following improvements:

There will be no more need to scheduling . It will be possible to request the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation;

. It will be possible to request the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation; In addition, the system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. That is, even those who have already redeemed their resources and those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult the system again, as the data will be updated and there may be a new resource.

By March 24, approximately 2 million individuals and companies had requested redemption of their receivables, totaling R$ 245.8 million. Among the individuals who requested the return of their forgotten money, 2,516,990 requested a transfer via PIXtotaling BRL 205,099,139.18.

While 328,947 preferred to receive contact details from Financial Institution, totaling BRL 34,370,940.12. Among legal entities, 5,113 requested a refund via Pix (R$ 5,012,975.84) and 1,059 received contact details (R$ 1,326,419.82).

What to do if you missed the appointment date

Querying the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) are suspended until May 2. Until then, the Central Bank will disclose the date of reopening the system for new consultations and redemption of existing balances, in addition to passing on information on values ​​of deceased.

However, if you have missed the appointment date, the central bank informs you that there is no reason to worry. There is no risk of losing your receivables, as they will continue to be held by financial institutions, waiting for you to request a refund when consultations with the SVR resume.

To consult the amounts receivable, you must have access to the gov.br account, silver or gold level. If you haven’t already, just register here. The default when entering the service is to have “bronze” access. But to consult the money it is necessary to have the “gold” or “silver” level.

Now, who has already carried out the initial consultation of the forgotten money, received a specific date to return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br website. Those who have not yet made the first consultation should do so as soon as possible. Just access the previous website and make the query using the CPF number and date of birth