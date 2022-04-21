WhatsApp will stop working on mobile phones; see the list

Millions of people will definitely be without access to the app if they don’t change their device. It turns out that these cell phones will have operating systems (Android and iOS) incompatible with the messenger.

Some cell phones have their days numbered to stop operating the Whatsapp. Millions of people will definitely be without access to the app if they don’t change their device. It turns out that these cell phones will have operating systems (Android and iOS) incompatible with the messenger.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

List of phones on which WhatsApp will stop working soon

WhatsApp will stop working on devices from April 30th. In general, users of devices with Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Android Apple Pie, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5 or Donut 1.6 will be without access to the messenger.

Check below the list of cell phone models in which the messenger will be inoperative:

Apple iPhone 6S;

Apple iPhone 6S Plus;

Apple iPhone SE;

Archos 53 Platinum;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

Faea F1;

HTC Desire 500;

Huawei Ascend D2;

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Lenovo A820;

LG Enact;

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus F3Q;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Sony Xperia M;

THL W8;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

ZTE Grand Memo;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2.

It is worth mentioning that in Brazil alone about 120 million people use WhatsApp. That is, the update will impact many people.