Who can withdraw the new aid of R$ 1 thousand released by CAIXA after the holiday

The Federal Government announced a new financial aid that is part of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, called SIM Digital. The microcredit program will benefit both individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

The new aid of R$ 1 thousand released through microcredit should cover almost 5 million workers in the first year of release alone. The offer went into effect at the end of March.

The amounts that will be allocated to the microcredit program reach R$ 3 billion, extracted from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The executor of the program is Caixa’s Microfinance Guarantee Fund (FGM).

SIM Digital has two operations designed from individuals and MEIs. According to Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal, the program is scheduled to begin next Monday, March 28.

Modalities of the Microcredit Program

individuals . This modality will give access to a credit of up to R$ 1 thousand. The interest rate will be 1.95% per month, and the loan can be divided into 24 months. It is worth noting that even those who are negative can have access to the program loan;

. This modality will give access to a credit of up to R$ 1 thousand. The interest rate will be 1.95% per month, and the loan can be divided into 24 months. It is worth noting that even those who are negative can have access to the program loan; Legal entities. Here individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) benefit. The credit released for this group can reach up to R$ 3 thousand. The amount of installments is the same established for individuals, 24 months and with slightly higher interest than those of the first group: 1.99%. Also in the case of MEIs, only entrepreneurs who have annual gross income of up to R$ 360 thousand will be able to participate in the microcredit program.

How do I apply for assistance of up to BRL 1,000?

For individuals, microcredit will be offered via cell phone, through Caixa Tem. Anyone who wants to hire the service can do so automatically, however, the analysis for release should take an average of one week.

In the case of legal entities entitled to microcredit, that is, MEIs, the contract must be requested at Caixa’s physical branches. However, in a second moment, more precisely in 45 days, this group will also be able to request the contracting of credit through Caixa TEm.

Can I apply for microcredit if my name is dirty?

Citizens with a dirty name can apply for a microcredit of R$1,000 or R$3,000. You will have access to loans including those with a dirty name (negative) in credit analysis institutions, such as Serasa and SPC Brasil.

How to use Caixa Tem?

After downloading the application, the user must perform the registration update in Caixa Tem. For this, the application asks the user to scan the identity document, send a “selfie” photo and inform the monthly income.

In the case of MEI, the credit must be requested at the agencies. To hire, the citizen must have an account at Caixa, have more than 12 months of invoicing as MEI and present proof of residence and personal and company documents.