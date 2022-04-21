WHO changes position and starts to recommend Remdesivir against Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO) released, this Thursday (21/4), new guidelines for the use of the antivirals Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and Remdesivir, from the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, in the initial treatment of Covid-19. The recommendations were published in the current issue of the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

remdesivir

After analyzing data from five new clinical trials, with 2,700 Covid-19 patients, the group of international experts that defines the WHO guidelines on the subject went back and started to indicate treatment with Remdesivir for patients with mild conditions who run longer. risk of hospitalization, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed and unvaccinated people.

The recommendation replaces previous guidance that was against using the drug, regardless of the severity of illness for Covid patients.

***Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Treatments for Covid-19 may vary according to the table presented. In milder cases, where there is muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, intense cough and fever, rest and the use of certain medications can help relieve symptoms. MSD/Play ***new-treatments-covid In more severe cases, where the patient has difficulty breathing or has chest pain, hospital treatment is necessary.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***Anvisa-treatment-Covid-19 In Brazil, some drugs were authorized by Anvisa as a treatment for Covid-19. One of them is baricitinib, which is strongly recommended for patients with severe cases of infection, as it increases the likelihood of survival from the complications that the coronavirus can cause.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***new-treatments-covid The drug works by decreasing the damage caused by the coronavirus to cells and decreases inflammation. It is supplied in the form of 2 mg or 4 mg tablets and should only be used with a doctor’s prescription.Aitor Diago/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid The monoclonal antibody sotrovimab is another drug authorized by the regulatory agency as a treatment for Covid-19. However, it is only indicated for mild cases of the disease and should be used when the first symptoms appear.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid According to the pharmaceutical company GSK, sotrovimab is effective against mutations of the coronavirus, as well as those that characterize the Ômicron variant. The drug is injectable and its use is restricted to hospitals.EThamPhoto/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-2.jpg Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is another authorized treatment. According to studies, the drug is indicated for patients with severe conditions. It is able to reduce mortality only when the use of oxygen is necessary.Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Despite being indicated by health agencies, corticosteroids should not be used without medical advice, as it can worsen the clinical picture if used early.Nitat Termmee/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Anvisa also granted permission for the use of the REGN-COV antibody cocktail. Treatment is indicated for people who are showing the first symptoms of the disease and do not need hospitalization, but who are at greater risk of developing serious conditions.Yulia-Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-1.jpg For the use of the cocktail, which contains two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, a medical prescription is required. It is applied via intravenous infusion and, according to the manufacturer, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70%. In severe cases, the drug should not be used, as it may worsen the condition.FG Trade / Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Like corticosteroids, interleukin-6 receptor blockers are also indicated to treat severe symptoms of Covid-19, as they reduce death from the disease. However, for the use of the drug, a medical prescription is necessary, as misuse can worsen the patient’s condition.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid All medicines authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency are for restricted hospital use and are treatments for people who have coronavirus. To date, no drug has been shown to be effective in preventing infection with the disease. Geber86/ Getty Images 0

paxlovid

The new package of guidelines also indicates the use of Pfizer’s Paxlovid for patients with mild conditions who are at greater risk of hospitalization.

The use of the drug is not recommended for patients at lower risk or with severe or critical illness. According to experts, the benefits proved negligible for the treatment of people with no prior risk for infection. In the case of severe Covid, clinical trial data on the benefits of Paxlovid are lacking.

The experts’ decision took into account data from two clinical trials with 3,100 patients, in which evidence was found that the treatment, which combines nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir, reduced hospital admissions. The success rate was 84 fewer hospitalizations for each group of 1,000 patients.

Access to medicines

The expert panel noted that antiviral drugs should be administered as early as possible and acknowledged some cost and resource implications that may hamper access to drugs in low- and middle-income countries. The group also highlighted that access to these drugs depends on carrying out diagnostic tests, as both need to be administered in the initial phase of the disease.

“Today’s recommendations are part of a living guideline, developed by the World Health Organization with methodological support from the MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation, to provide reliable guidance on the management of Covid-19 and help clinicians make better decisions with their patients,” the WHO said in a press release.