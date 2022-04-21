WHO changes position and starts to recommend Remdesivir against Covid
The World Health Organization (WHO) released, this Thursday (21/4), new guidelines for the use of the antivirals Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and Remdesivir, from the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, in the initial treatment of Covid-19. The recommendations were published in the current issue of the British Medical Journal (BMJ).
remdesivir
After analyzing data from five new clinical trials, with 2,700 Covid-19 patients, the group of international experts that defines the WHO guidelines on the subject went back and started to indicate treatment with Remdesivir for patients with mild conditions who run longer. risk of hospitalization, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed and unvaccinated people.
The recommendation replaces previous guidance that was against using the drug, regardless of the severity of illness for Covid patients.
0
paxlovid
The new package of guidelines also indicates the use of Pfizer’s Paxlovid for patients with mild conditions who are at greater risk of hospitalization.
The use of the drug is not recommended for patients at lower risk or with severe or critical illness. According to experts, the benefits proved negligible for the treatment of people with no prior risk for infection. In the case of severe Covid, clinical trial data on the benefits of Paxlovid are lacking.
The experts’ decision took into account data from two clinical trials with 3,100 patients, in which evidence was found that the treatment, which combines nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir, reduced hospital admissions. The success rate was 84 fewer hospitalizations for each group of 1,000 patients.
Access to medicines
The expert panel noted that antiviral drugs should be administered as early as possible and acknowledged some cost and resource implications that may hamper access to drugs in low- and middle-income countries. The group also highlighted that access to these drugs depends on carrying out diagnostic tests, as both need to be administered in the initial phase of the disease.
“Today’s recommendations are part of a living guideline, developed by the World Health Organization with methodological support from the MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation, to provide reliable guidance on the management of Covid-19 and help clinicians make better decisions with their patients,” the WHO said in a press release.