Who is most at risk of reinfection with Covid-19?

Researchers analyzed data from Denmark and pointed out that cases of Covid-19 reinfection are rare, but that they may be more common in some individuals, such as those over 65.

According to the study, people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 are protected from reinfection for six months. After that period, protection drops to 80% in the general population, but for those over 65, protection drops to around 47%.

Infection data from people during two outbreaks of Covid-19 cases were analyzed: between March and May 2020 and between September and December 2020. In the first period, about 11,068 people tested positive for the disease, while in the second, only 72 people tested positive again.

The risk was much higher among the elderly. This highlights the importance of vaccination and booster vaccination, as it highlights that believing in the natural protection acquired by infection is not completely reliable.

“Given the stakes, the results underscore the importance of people adhering to the measures put in place to keep themselves and others safe, even if they have already had Covid-19,” said Steen Ethelberg of the Statens Serum Institut, who was responsible for the study.

The overall analysis did not take into account the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and its subtypes, which apparently made reinfection more common. A second study was carried out which showed that 67 people were twice infected with Ômicron and its subtypes within an interval of 20 to 60 days.

