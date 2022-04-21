Why does Queen Elizabeth celebrate two birthdays?

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom is turning 96 years old today. She recently claimed that she was “exhausted and tired” after being diagnosed with Covid-19. This is also why the date must pass without exorbitant parties, in order to preserve it.

But, despite having a birthday on the day she was born (April 21, 1926), the monarch has two commemorative dates, one of which is the “official” — and, in particular, it is not today. Do you know the reason for this? splash went in search of an answer.

The monarchs that rule the UK have two birthdays a year thanks to the cold. Regardless of the day of their birth, a celebration with the people is held on the second weekend of June, closer to European summer and with more chance of a better day and sun in London.

This tradition began in 1748, by order of King George II, great-grandfather of Queen Victoria, who in turn is the great-great-grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II. He had a birthday on November 10, a month already with delicate and unstable weather with cold and rain in England.

William and Harry parade at Trooping The Color 1990 alongside Princess Diana and Queen Mother Elizabeth Image: Getty Images

He then decided that he would celebrate his birthday next summer with a military parade, and this is still done today for monarchs who are born in autumn, winter or spring.

In the case of Elizabeth II, April is already a more pleasant month as it is spring, when temperatures usually vary between 5ºC and 20ºC. According to Climatempo, today London will have a mild day with a minimum of 8ºC and a maximum of 15ºC.

Traditionally, this date of April of the Queen’s birthday is more reserved, gathering family and musical performances.

In June, the celebrations extend to the people, when the official party is usually held with an open parade of the Queen and other members of the royal family, who accompany from the balcony of Buckingham Palace a parade with the participation of the country’s Armed Forces, known as “Trooping the Colour”, with the Air Force coloring the sky with the colors of the UK flag.