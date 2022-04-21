Will Nick be in the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale?

In The Handmaid’s Tale, June was married to Luke before she was captured to become a Handmaid in Gilead. In Gilead, June met Nick and the two fell in love and had a daughter, Nichole. Nick went from Eye disguised as a chauffeur to Frontline Commander very quickly and is playing an important role in the series.

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, particularly the episode “The Wilderness”, hinted that Nick currently fits June more than Luke does. If it’s up to Elisabeth Moss, we’ll have a lot of Nick in season five. “What’s going to happen to Nick? Let’s be honest, that’s pretty much the only thing I care about.” said the actress in an interview.

In the previous four seasons we’ve had no casualties on the show’s main cast, so it’s unlikely we won’t see Nick Blaine in season five. Behind-the-scenes photos from the recording of the new episodes also showed Max Minghella in action, confirming the character’s presence in the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Currently, the four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available in full and dubbed on Amazon Prime Video (Channels), Globoplay and UOL Play. The fifth season is being filmed in Canada and is expected to premiere in the second half of 2022.