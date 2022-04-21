Winner of R$ 10 million at Mega-Sena is a victim of a scam and loses money in Viamão; police investigate | Rio Grande do Sul

Four years ago, a 71-year-old man hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena and received a prize of more than R$10 million. Years later, he claims to be the victim of a scam by an ex-partner at a funeral home in Viamão, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre, and claims that he lost all the money – which motivated the Civil Police to investigate the case.

“In our last bank withdrawal, she has only two cents. Everything he won in Mega-Sena was withdrawn”, said delegate Juliano Ferreira.

On April 3, 2018, Fredolino José Pereira collected beer cans on the street and sold them in a recycling bin. He won R$13. Of these, he used R$7 to place two bets on the Mega-Sena.

The next day (4), he became one of the new millionaires in Brazil. Has won BRL 10,251,126.97.

The old man remembers to this day that he played in the numbers 7, 11, 24, 36, 42 and 58. And he almost couldn’t believe it when he went to check the result.

“I took the paper and went to the [casa] lottery shop, I made myself crazy, dumb. I knew it was me. Then came the girl: ‘Do you want some help?’. She said: ‘No, no, it looks like there’s a winner in Viamão’. She took the paper and looked: ‘But you were the winner yourself’. Then she asked me how much I thought I had earned: ‘About R$ 2 million, that’s what I wanted’. She replied, ‘No, you have R$10.25 million’, she recalls.

The story that should have transformed the man’s life soon became a police case. Fredolino says he was deceived by the partner with whom he invested part of the money and bought a funeral home in Viamão.

“From the acquisition of this funeral home, the beatings and thefts against the victim began. Immediately, right after the purchase, with the justification of paying employees, [o suspeito] asked for the victim’s bank card and from then on he did not return it, he started making successive withdrawals”, informs the delegate.

The investigation tries to clarify how the old man’s then partner managed to acquire a site and a fleet of 10 vehicles.

Police have already discovered evidence of forgery in the contracts by which the former millionaire was excluded from society at the funeral home.. Four people are investigated and their names have not been revealed.

“A criminal association, with crimes of money laundering, embezzlement, theft, embezzlement and everything else”, says the delegate.

The agents searched the funeral home and the home of the investigated. One of them was arrested for illegally carrying a weapon.

Meanwhile, Fredolino tries to recover his lost fortune in court.