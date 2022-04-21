With 248 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, BA has 467 people with the active virus; see data | Bahia
Bahia has 467 active cases of Covid-19, according to data released this Wednesday (20), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, in the last 24 hours, there were 248 known cases of the disease and four deaths. Another 250 people were considered cured of the disease.
- Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Bahian cities
According to Sesab, of the 1,539,989 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,509,701 are considered recovered and 29,821 have died.
The bulletin also counts 1,838,411 discarded cases, 331,411 under investigation and 63,140 health professionals who have been confirmed for Covid-19.
The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday.
The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.
So far we have 11,488,119 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,618,354 with the second dose or single dose and 5,334,634 with the booster dose.
Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 863,970 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 291,440 have already taken the second dose.
With 248 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, BA has 467 people with the active virus — Photo: Disclosure/Lauro de Freitas City Hall
Bahia has 953 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 190 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 20%.
Of these beds, 390 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 18% (69 occupied beds).
In pediatric ICUs, 37 of the 43 vacancies are with patients, which represents an occupancy rate of 86%. Clinical beds for adults are at 11% occupancy and children’s beds at 43%.
In Salvador, of the 443 active beds, 145 are occupied (33% overall occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 27% and pediatric ICU beds are at 90%.
Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 22% occupancy, and pediatric beds are at 53%.
See more state news at g1 Bahia.