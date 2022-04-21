With BRL 700 MI in the red, Casares ‘puts his foot’ on debt and São Paulo agrees to a loan of BRL 20 MI

During the afternoon of this Wednesday (20), the Deliberative Council of São Paulo approved a measure that worried part of the tricolor fans. The club will take out another loan, this time for R$ 20 million and with the bank BTG Pactual. In the vote, there were 155 in favor, 58 against and one abstention. The idea is that, with the amount it will have in hand, the Morumbi club can work on paying off some debts.

The process that the club plans is amortization, in which the debt is repaid through periodic payments, which follow a schedule. According to Globo Esporte, this payment will take place in five installments, starting in January 2023. The guarantee for the process will be the TV quota for next year’s Campeonato Paulista. The main destination of the money is delays with the cast.

Part of the cast had late salaries in the pandemic, and the board’s idea is to end this debt by June this year. The measure worries fans because, in the middle of last year, São Paulo had already taken out loans of R$ 150 million with Banco Rendimento S/A and Banco Daycoval S/A. In this process, the money was used to settle debts dating back to 2014.

With those amounts, São Paulo paid, for example, BRL 25 million in arrears to Dynamo Kiev for Tchê Tchê, who recently left the club, and BRL 4.5 million to pay off a debt with Orlando City, from the United States. , for the hiring of Kaka. With a debt of around R$700 million, President Julio Casares says, however, that the deficit in the 2021 balance sheet, not yet disclosed, will be “only” R$106.4 million.