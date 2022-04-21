With children and teenagers from Bem-Te-Vi, Azul Conecta names its new plane

Image: Azul Airlines





An unusual day marked the arrival of the 5th Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft from Azul Conecta, Azul’s subsidiary in the regional aviation market. At its headquarters, in the hangar located at the airport in Jundiaí (SP), crew members, guests and 14 children and adolescents from the Bem-Te-Vi Down Syndrome Care Center received the new aircraft, manufactured in the United States.

With the right to christening the plane, with registration PS-CND, the event featured a speech by the CEO of Azul Conecta, Flávio Costa, and the visit of children and adolescents to the aircraft and the airline’s facilities.

“It is with great happiness that we receive another aircraft, the fifth EX, in our hangar in Jundiaí. The new aircraft will help us in the expansion plan of the regional network, which will help to enhance routes within the Brazilian states, increase our goal of flying to more national destinations and strengthen business and leisure tourism. We are also very happy to be able to open the doors of our headquarters to welcome the local community and fulfill the dream of children and adolescents at Bem-Te-Vi”, says Flávio Costa, CEO of Azul Conecta.

The new plane joins the first four of the same model, received to reinforce the fleet of Azul’s sub-regional company, which now has 22 aircraft and operates in 57 domestic destinations.

With a nine-seat configuration at Conecta, the Cessna Grand Caravan EX is the latest model launched by the North American manufacturer Cessna. Equipped with Pratt and Whitney engines with 867 horsepower, the aircraft is more fuel efficient, in addition to emitting less noise compared to previous versions.

