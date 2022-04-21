Sports

With Pais and Luvannor, Cruzeiro discloses related to face Tombense

Pezzolano related reinforcement
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Pezzolano listed reinforcements for the game against Tombense

With the presence of midfielder Leonardo Pais and striker Luvannor, the cruise released the list of related parties for the game against Tombense, this Saturday (23), at 7 pm, at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muria, for the third round of the series B.

Parents and Luvannor can make their debuts with the celestial jersey. They were regularized at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and announced on Monday (18).

Coach Paulo Pezzolano still counts on the return of defender Eduardo Brock, who served a suspension in the Copa do Brasil, and midfielder Neto Moura, who debuted in a 1-0 victory over Brusque, but couldn’t play against Remo because he already had defended Mirassol in the knockout competition.

Midfielders Felipe Machado, Marco Antnio and Fernando Canesin and forward Edu are in the medical department and were not listed.

Present on the trip to Belm-PA, where Cruzeiro lost to Remo, 2-1, in the Copa do Brasil, left-back Matheus Bidu, midfielder Pedro Castro and midfielders Jhosefer and Marcelinho did not appear in the list for the match in Muria.

Cruzeiro held its last training session in Belo Horizonte this Thursday (21) and continued on to Zona da Mata.

The celestial team is in the 8th position of Serie B, with three points. A win could put the Fox in the G4, depending on a combination of results. Tombense is 10th, with 2 points.

Cruise related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Right-backs: Rmulo and Geovane

Left-back: Rafael Santos

Defenders: Oliveira, Wagner Leonardo, Eduardo Brock and Z Ivaldo

steering wheels: Adriano, Miticov, Neto Moura and Willian Oliveira

Socks: Daniel, Leonardo Pais and Joo Paulo

Attackers: Jaj, Luvannor, Rodolfo, Vitor Leque and Waguininho

Source link

