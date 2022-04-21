With Pais and Luvannor, Cruzeiro discloses related to face Tombense
With the presence of midfielder Leonardo Pais and striker Luvannor, the cruise released the list of related parties for the game against Tombense, this Saturday (23), at 7 pm, at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muria, for the third round of the series B.
Parents and Luvannor can make their debuts with the celestial jersey. They were regularized at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and announced on Monday (18).
Coach Paulo Pezzolano still counts on the return of defender Eduardo Brock, who served a suspension in the Copa do Brasil, and midfielder Neto Moura, who debuted in a 1-0 victory over Brusque, but couldn’t play against Remo because he already had defended Mirassol in the knockout competition.
Midfielders Felipe Machado, Marco Antnio and Fernando Canesin and forward Edu are in the medical department and were not listed.
Present on the trip to Belm-PA, where Cruzeiro lost to Remo, 2-1, in the Copa do Brasil, left-back Matheus Bidu, midfielder Pedro Castro and midfielders Jhosefer and Marcelinho did not appear in the list for the match in Muria.
Cruzeiro held its last training session in Belo Horizonte this Thursday (21) and continued on to Zona da Mata.
Cruise related
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
Right-backs: Rmulo and Geovane
Left-back: Rafael Santos
Defenders: Oliveira, Wagner Leonardo, Eduardo Brock and Z Ivaldo
steering wheels: Adriano, Miticov, Neto Moura and Willian Oliveira
Socks: Daniel, Leonardo Pais and Joo Paulo
Attackers: Jaj, Luvannor, Rodolfo, Vitor Leque and Waguininho