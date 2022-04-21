With Pais and Luvannor on the list, Cruzeiro discloses related to the game against Tombense, in Muriaé | cruise

Cruzeiro released the list of related players to face Tombense, this Saturday, at 19:00, at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muriaé, in Zona da Mata Mineira, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Among the related, some news.

Midfielder Leonardo Pais and striker Luvannor, who were regularized at the beginning of the week at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), are part of coach Paulo Pezzolano’s plans. Parents have a chance, even, to be among the holders to face Tombense.

Also among those related are midfielder Neto Moura, who did not play against Remo, having already defended Mirassol in the Copa do Brasil, and defender Eduardo Brock, who was suspended in the knockout tournament.

Midfielder Pedro Castro and left-back Matheus Bidu, who played in the second half of the match against Remo, are not on the list for this Saturday’s confrontation.

The probable Cruzeiro is: Rafael Cabral; Rômulo, Eduardo Brock (Zé Ivaldo), Oliveira and Rafael Santos; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura and João Paulo; Jajá, Waguininho (Leonardo Pais) and Rodolfo.

Cruzeiro is looking for a second victory in Serie B. After debuting with a defeat to Bahia (2-0), away from home, the team reacted in the next round and beat Brusque by 1-0, in Belo Horizonte.

The team comes from defeat by the Copa do Brasil. Last Tuesday, they lost to Remo by 2 to 1, in Belém, in the first leg of the third phase. The teams will face each other again on May 11, in Belo Horizonte.

Check out all the related ones below to face Tombense

