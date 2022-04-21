With pants from Under Armor, Ceni opens up a crisis between São Paulo and Adidas. Club receives much less than Corinthians and Palmeiras – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

The cheat version may appear.

But what Rogério Ceni decided to do yesterday was inconceivable.

Even more so with a career spanning 32 years as a professional footballer.

25 years on the field, as a goalkeeper.

And seven as a coach.

He was always very conscious of his actions.





The biggest idol in the history of São Paulo to go to coach the team in Caxias, against Juventude, with TV broadcast, wore the Adidas tracksuit, sponsor that pays R$ 15 million per year and 26% more of the royalties from the sale to the public of the sporting material linked to the club.

Only the pants were Under Armor, with the brand’s logo splayed over the coach’s left thigh.

Asked why he decided to wear the branded piece competing with Adidas, he gave a strange answer.

And he said it was because it fit his body.

The model of pants he wore was from 2017.

He may not have noticed the consequences of his gesture.

It’s unbelievable how no one from the top of São Paulo warned him to change his pants.





There were ninety minutes of exposure of a competitor of the company that sponsors the club.

The contract between Adidas and São Paulo runs until December 2023.

For some time, since the insecure command of President Leco, the relationship between the company and the club has been troubled. Everything has been questioned. From the values ​​to the club’s refusal to make the team wear the third shirt approved in September 2021. In addition to São Paulo refusing to launch a black shirt with white details, as a protest against racism.

Discontent was never secret.





The biggest annoyance is money.

The board lives with a debt of more than R$ 700 million. And he knows that rivals from the capital of São Paulo are earning much more with sporting goods.

Corinthians has a contract with Nike that guarantees R$ 30 million per year.

Palmeiras receives R$ 22.5 million from Puma.

The complaint from the direction of Julio Casares is in Leco’s long-term contract with Adidas. In 2018, São Paulo already needed money and signed for five years with the German brand. For a value that today the commanders of São Paulo believe to be low.





Rogério Ceni is the great character working in São Paulo today.

Not even if President Julio Casares put on Under Armor pants would draw so much attention.

The bizarre situation borders on pure amateurism.

Adidas has not publicly commented on what the coach did.

When a club signs a contract with any sporting goods company, it commits that its players and members of the Technical Committee use only that brand.

The breach of contract became evident yesterday.

Retaliation can be legal, with a fine.





There are those who believe that the breakup would be the dream of São Paulo, to negotiate with other companies a bigger contract.

But Adidas is far from being an amateur.

Making pants that fit Ceni shouldn’t be difficult for the German brand.

Their contracts have very high fines, it is already a tradition.

São Paulo did not take a position on the situation.

The damage to the relationship, which was already bad, is done…



