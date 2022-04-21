Without Luan, Rogério Ceni relates São Paulo to face Juventude with a last minute surprise

São Paulo begins its trajectory in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday night (20), against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul. This is one of the competitions in which Tricolor will pay a lot of attention since until now the club has never won the most democratic tournament in the country.. It is even giving total importance, Rogério Ceni will also give chances to athletes who need to have more sequences of games aiming at the sequence of the season.

Even for that reason, who is related to the duel is the Uruguayan Gabriel Neves. After three matches of absence even from the bench, the midfielder can win another chance to find a more promising future. It is worth remembering that for the position, Ceni has Andrés Colorado, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Pablo Maia and sometimes even Gabriel Sara is improvised in the sector.

The shirt number 15 was one of the requests made by coach Hernan Crespo, who directed São Paulo in the 2021 season. Since Ceni’s arrival, the Uruguayan has lost space and will return at that moment to make up for the absence of Luan, who remained in São Paulo and has been doing double shift to improve physical preparation. To recover one of the Tricolor jewels, the technical committee chose to make a more differentiated schedule with the professional.

In 2022, the Uruguayan played in just six of the 22 matches played by São Paulo. The last time as a starter took place on February 13, more than two months ago, in the duel against Ponte Preta, still for the Campeonato Paulista won by Tricolor by 2 to 1.