Woman catches coronavirus twice in just three weeks

A 31-year-old Spanish woman was twice diagnosed with Covid-19 in just 20 days. The case, reported during the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, proves that previous infections do not guarantee protection even in the short term.

The patient, who works in the healthcare field, tested positive for the first time on December 20 of last year after being infected with the Delta variant. The diagnosis was made at random, during a screening of the work team. During the ten days of isolation, the patient did not show any symptoms.

According to doctors at the Institut Català de la Salut, in Tarragona, the woman had received the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 12 days before the disease was confirmed.

The second diagnosis was made on January 10 of this year, just three weeks later, when she manifested symptoms of cough and fever. Infection with different strains of the coronavirus was confirmed with further analysis of the collected PCR samples.

For doctors, the case proves the ability of the Ômicron variant to circumvent the immunity acquired by vaccines and by previous infections.

“In other words, people who have had Covid-19 cannot assume that they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated,” said Dr Gemma Recio, during a presentation at the European congress.

“However, both previous infection with other variants and vaccination appear to partially protect against serious illness and hospitalization in those with Omicron,” Recio continued.

The study author highlighted the importance of genomic surveillance of reinfected patients to understand the ability of variants to circumvent the protection acquired by vaccines and other variants.