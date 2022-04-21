Woman denounces neighbor for ‘having barbecue every day’

When we talk about whistleblowing, you can possibly imagine something serious involving her, right? However, one case in Cordobaat Argentinareverberated after a woman went to the police to report something unusual.

According to information from the portal publicity meterthe woman, whose identity has not been revealed, would have sought the officers to say that the neighbor next door made barbecue every day and that bothered her.

Before seeking police assistance, she even knocked on her neighbor’s door, but her request to shorten the range of roasts was not granted.

It is worth clarifying that the woman did not seek the officers because of the noise or even the smoke made by the barbecue, but because the neighbor can roast meat daily.

Alicia Peressuttiwho is head of the city’s Ombudsman, classified the complaint as “unbelievable”, since the woman argued that “with the current prices of meat, we cannot barbecue every day”.

Finally, as there is no direct solution to the case, Alicia brought two alternatives: “That reported neighbors limit the number of times they have barbecues, or invite the affected family”.

And you, would you also be bothered by your neighbor doing barbecue every day?

Inspired by the Harry Potter universe, the company launches an invisibility shield; it works!

Inspired by the Harry Potter universe, the company launches an invisibility shield; it works! reproduction

For those who thought that the invisibility cloak was only a thing in movies from Harry Potteryou can start preparing now, as the company Invisibility Shield Co.of United Kingdomannounced the launch of a shield that has the same proposal and is inspired by the universe of the famous wizard.

According to details shared by FayerWayerthe company, which is new in the country, has spent the last two years working on a project that promises to make people go unnoticed in the most different places when using the resource.

For those who are curious about how shields work, it is a “precision engineered lens array”which cause the light of the person sitting behind the object to be deflected.

Read the rest of the news by clicking here!