Xavi goes public and talks about the complaint suffered by Piqué

The Barcelona defender and the president of the Royal Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, were denounced for the holding of the Supercopa de España.

Last Tuesday (20), defender Piqué, from barcelonaand the president of the Royal Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, were denounced for an agreement for the holding of the Spanish Supercup, in Saudi Arabia, which would have earned 24 million euros (approximately R$ 120 million) for the defender’s company.

Today, the Barça coach, Xavi Hernandezwent public to talk about the matter, in a press conference: “It’s ok. He’s like that, he likes to be in people’s mouths. In this, we are opposites, I prefer to be more prudent. But so is Piqué. If he was distracted, I would be the first to speak. But it gives you gas, it’s like a drug. It gives him adrenaline.”

The former midfielder also spoke about the need to make a good final stretch of La Liga, once the team was eliminated from the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt: “They know they are final. You have to have more faith and will, and compete better. You have to be more humble than ever, it’s disappointing to play for second place, but that’s our reality.”

Barcelona occupies the second place of the Spanish Championship

The title chances are remote, as the distance to leaders Real Madrid is 15 points. Barça’s main objective is to reach the Champions League again. The team is in second place, with 60 points, three ahead of Real Betis, in fifth place.