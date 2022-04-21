Young people who threatened Edenilson present themselves to the police with those responsible; weapon was fake | International

The two teenagers who threatened Edenilson, midfielder Inter, with a gun in a video on social media, appeared at the Civil Police Station of Santana do Livramento, on the West Frontier of Rio Grande do Sul, this Thursday. Both said the episode was nothing more than a joke.

According to the person in charge of the case, delegate Giovana Muller, the weapon used in the videos was seized, which was fake. The youths provided clarification in the presence of those responsible. Repentant, they said it was a joke, that they understand the scale of the problems caused and that they are against violence from fans, said the delegate.

1 of 2 Simulacrum of a weapon used by young people was seized by the police — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure A simulacrum of a weapon used by young people was seized by the police – Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure

The video was sent to the phone of one of Edenilson’s children, who shared it on his Instagram. The athlete covered the face of the author of the threats with a clown emoji and wrote the phrase: “Until when?????”. One of the fans was filming, while another appeared in the images with a gun in his hand.

– Hey, Edenilson, you better take care of yourself. We’ll get you, dad. You play ball, huh, man. We, the kids, will stick you – says the person in the video.

Initially, Edenilson expressed his intention to file a police report for the episode, but until the publication of this news, this information had not been confirmed.

The steering wheel trained normally this Thursday morning at the CT of Parque Gigante. He will start in Mano Menezes’ debut. Inter will face Fluminense on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 3rd round of the Brasileirão. In 2022, there are 16 games, one goal and one assist.