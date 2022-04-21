Youth players enter the pitch with dogs in a campaign to promote animal adoption | youth

A curious image drew attention in the game between Juventude and São Paulo this Wednesday, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, even before the ball rolled at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul. Four players from Alviverde entered the field with dogs to encourage animal adoption.

The campaign is a partnership between the Rio Grande do Sul club and the NGO Amor Vira-Lata. William Matheus, Isidro Pitta, Vitor Mendes and Jadson entered carrying Jaconero, Bela, Lindinha and Manu.

The organization focuses on valuing mixed-breed animals (mutts), raising awareness of responsible adoption and combating the overpopulation of strays. In a note published on the club’s website, the NGO volunteer, Bruna Zanetto spoke about the importance of this partnership with Juventude. Click here and learn how to adopt.

– All work carried out by Amor Vira-Lata is voluntary and the result of the efforts of many people. Having Juventude embracing this cause, in addition to being an honor, makes us have even more strength to continue walking this path. It allows the information to reach even further and can make the population aware of the importance of this work – he highlighted.

This type of action is nothing new. Last Sunday, another gaucho club, Aimoré, did the same on the field entry at the Cristo Rei Stadium, in São Leopoldo, for Série D.

In December last year, the Zenit team carried dogs on their laps in a Russian Championship match. In February 2022, América-MG performed an action similar to the animals in a game of the Campeonato Mineiro.