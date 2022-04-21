Zaracho increases “shooting” in 2022 and disenchants with paint in Atlético-MG’s victory | athletic-mg

One of the most important pieces of the champion team of almost everything in 2021, Zaracho, little by little, is going back to having a sequence as a starter for Atlético-MG, now with Turco Mohamed. Last Sunday, against Athletico-PR, he disenchanted the season with a painting.

At three minutes of the second half, he received a ball splashed in the area, by the right, dominated and made a goal, covering the goalkeeper Bento. His first goal of the season, I try to win the second in two rounds in the Brazilian Championship.

In addition to the goal in Curitiba, he also has three assists in the season, two in the Campeonato Mineiro and another in the debut of the Brasileirão, against Internacional, for Hulk’s goal.

1 of 3 Zaracho celebrates a goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético Zaracho celebrates a goal for Atlético-MG – Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>>Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Zaracho was Atletico’s second-highest scorer last year with 13 goals in 58 games, second only to Hulk. The coach changed, Mohamed took Cuca’s place, but the Argentine remains prestigious. The commander has already made it clear, on more than one occasion, that the compatriot is the team’s owner.

The absence in part of this beginning of work with the new technician was due to a physical issue. He was out of action for 35 days due to a muscle injury. He gained pace at the end of the first phase of Mineiro and, little by little, is gaining more minutes on the field.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and sportv

Since he returned from injury, against Caldense, at the end of the first phase of Mineiro, the game against Athletico-PR was the one in which the midfielder had more minutes on the field. He started and left the field at 21 of the second half.

Since leaving the medical department, he was not used in the Libertadores debut, against Tolima, in Colombia, due to physical exhaustion. The Argentine has 12 games, eight as a starter, this season.

The ge Atlético podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!