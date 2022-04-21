Zé Roberto summons Flamengo’s highlights to the volleyball team | volleyball

The list of names summoned for training aimed at the League of Nations has grown. The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation announced this Wednesday (20) two more athletes called by Zé Roberto to compose the Brazilian women’s team. With the two players coming from Sesc-Flamengo, the squad is getting ready to perform in Saquarema for the competition’s training sessions. The tournament starts from June 7th to July 24th, with the first week’s matches taking place in Brasília.

In a video published on CBV’s social networks, Jaqueline, the top scorer of the 2012 Olympic final in London, was chosen to publicize the new names. Pointer Maira Cipriano and libero Natalia Pereira, both from Sesc-Flamengo, which was recently eliminated from the women’s Superliga, join the list previously released by national volleyball legends, Fabizinha and Fernanda Garay.

Coach Zé Roberto chose not to call athletes who will decide the grand final of the national tournament. Praia Clube and Minas will play the first game of the title dispute next Friday (22), at 21h, with transmission by sportv2.

In addition, names like Fernanda Garay, Natália and Camila Brait have already announced that they will not play for the national team this year, while Tandara has an indefinite future due to the doping case at the Tokyo Olympics.

Check out the updated list of the women’s call-up:

Julia Bergmann – Georgia Tech Tip (USA)

Lorenne – Opposite of Ageo Medics (Japan)

Lorena Vieze – Central do Barueri (SP)

Diana Alecrim – Central do Barueri (SP)

Gabi Cândido – Ponteira do Fluminense (RJ)

Karina Barbosa – Ponteira do Barueri (SP)

Maira Cipriano – Ponteira do Sesc-Flamengo (RJ)

Natalia Pereira – Libero of Sesc-Flamengo (RJ)