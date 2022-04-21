Zendaya talks about Rue’s future in the HBO series

Rue went through ups and downs in the second season of euphoria, from HBO. But Zendaya hopes the character can find hope in her struggle with addiction in the series’ next year.

“We lead her down this path to the bottom, a dark time, and in the end we leave her with a sense of happiness, that after all there is hope for her.“, commented the actress in an interview with Variety.

For the actress, now the future “is in Rue’s hands”. “I hope we get to explore her life in the future, on the other side of her journey towards sobriety.“, he added.

euphoria has been confirmed for a third season, but does not yet have a premiere date. The first two years are available on HBO Max.

