Zendaya will be a highlight in the sequel to Dune slated for 2023

the director of DuneDenis Villeneuve, revealed that the character of Zendaya will feature prominently in the film’s sequel.

In an interview with Variety, the filmmaker said that the star of Euphoria will shine in Dune 2.

“To Zendaya, I will say that Part One was a promise. I know we only saw a glimpse of her in the movie, but in Part Two, she will have a prominent role,” she declared.

According to Dennis, Zendaya and Timohée, the protagonists, are confirmed in the sequel that is expected to hit the big screen only at the end of 2023: “We will continue with them on their adventures in the desert. That’s the element that excited me the most about coming back to Arrakis: spending time with these characters again.”

Although Zendaya was often mentioned as one of the protagonists in Dune, her participation was short, appearing for about 7 minutes throughout the entire film. In five months of filming, the star spent just five days on set.

What will the Oscar-nominated film be like?

Legendary Studios posted an image on Twitter with Dune’s confirmation: “This is just the beginning…Thanks to those who have seen Dune so far, and to those who will see the movie in the coming days. We are excited to continue this journey!”

dune 2, the sequel to the Oscar-nominated feature, has already started recording and currently the first part is available on the HBO Max platform. The film was a huge box office success and was critically acclaimed, grossing about $40 million in just one weekend, ranking number one in the United States, being one of Warner’s best releases after the pandemic.

Based on the novels by Frank Herbert, a science fiction story that shows Paul Atreides, played by actor Timothée Chalamete, a young man from an aristocratic family in a dystopian future who is forced to flee to the desert. He meets Chani (Zendaya) who protects him from the dangers of Arrakis.

Check out all of Dune’s nominations for the Oscars 2022:

Best Picture for producers Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve.

Best Adapted Screenplay for Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth.

Best Cinematography for Greig Fraser.

Best Editing for Joe Walker.

Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer.

Best Production Design for Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts and Zsuzsanna Sipos.

Best Costume Design for Jacqueline West.

Best Hair and Makeup for Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr.

Best Sound (Mixing and Editing) for Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett.

Best Visual Effectswoe for Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.

