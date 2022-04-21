Zico goes to Flamengo’s dining room at Maraca, and Paulo Sousa exclaims: “Are you out of crutches?”; tietam athletes | Flamengo

The biggest idol in Flamengo’s history went to meet the cast around 10:40 pm. Upon entering the room, coach Paulo Sousa was thrilled to see Zico without crutches.

Galinho de Quintino underwent hip surgery in February. In the initial phase of recovery, the idol made use of crutches. Now without them and walking without difficulty, he was congratulated by the Portuguese coach.

1 of 5 Zico meets with Flamengo squad after draw with Palmeiras — Photo: Fred Gomes/ge Zico meets with Flamengo squad after draw with Palmeiras — Photo: Fred Gomes/ge

Upon leaving the dining room, where he stayed for about 15 minutes, Zico chatted with João Gomes and Lázaro. He was very attentive to the duo and fans present at the venue. One of them was Lazarus’ father, who produced a rare scene.

A professional Flamengo player took a cell phone out of his pocket and photographed his father next to the club’s greatest players of all time. A scene for shirt 13 to never forget.

2 of 5 João Gomes, Zico and Lázaro in a review after Flamengo’s draw — Photo: Personal Archive João Gomes, Zico and Lázaro in a review after Flamengo’s draw — Photo: Personal Archive

Not only the boys João Gomes and Lázaro had the opportunity to take pictures and talk with Zico. The idols Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro, two of the references of the current cast, posted records of the meeting on their networks.

Ribeiro posted a crown emoji in allusion to the nickname of king, and Arrasca captioned his photo with hearts in red and black in addition to the following saying: “the biggest of all”.

3 of 5 Arrascaeta tietou Zico on the way out of Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction Arrascaeta tietou Zico on the way out of Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction

4 of 5 Everton Ribeiro with Zico after Flamengo x Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Everton Ribeiro with Zico after Flamengo x Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

