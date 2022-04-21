Zoë Kravitz blasted Will Smith — and was devastated over her relationship with her son, Jaden

This time, Catwoman was the target of criticism for having “seduced” the actor’s son, when he was still a minor.

The clash between Will Smith and Chris Rock continues to mark the present since the hand of the former collided with the face of the latter on stage at the annual Oscars gala. The assault has created a kind of civil war between those who think Smith was a hero for standing up for his wife and those who find the assault completely unacceptable.

Interestingly, it was Will Smith himself who, in a public apology, characterized his behavior as “unacceptable and inexcusable”. An apology that, according to recent information given by Chris Rock’s brother, did not reach the comedian in private.

In the orbit of the two protagonists gravitates a whole universe of celebrities who felt they had something to say about the case. One of them was Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet and star of the latest “The Batman”, in the role of Catwoman.

The actress and model took advantage of sharing a photo of her on the red carpet to leave an obvious hint to Will Smith. “Here is a picture of my dress at the awards gala where, apparently, people are being attacked on stage.”

He did it again hours later, with a new comment and a new photo, this time from the after party: “And here is a photo of my dress at the party that followed the awards gala, where now, apparently, insults are being shouted and they are attacked people on stage.”

The 33-year-old actress decided to be more direct in fan comments. Asked if she didn’t support Will Smith’s defense of Jada, in the face of Rock’s joke about her alopecia, Zoë replied simply “no”.

In an unexpected twist, social media turned against Kravitz. All because of a plot that involves Will Smith’s son, Jaden, a close friend of the actress. eIn 2013, his statements to “V Magazine” reappeared, an interview in which he seemed to confess some attraction to the young man, then 14 years old. Zoë was 24.

“There were times when I was with him and I thought, ‘I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to be careful what I say to you,’” he explained. “He has so much personality, so much style, he’s much cooler than I am. And he is so handsome. She would always tell him: ‘When you’re older, you know, let’s go out…. No, this is not appropriate now, you are 14 years old.”

The criticism was reinforced with a video recorded two years later, during an interview at a public event, where Kravitz calls Jaden and mentions that he is his escort. “The love of my life”, notes about Will Smith’s son, then 16 years old.

The wave of criticism did not end there. Zoë was also criticized for maintaining her own ties to fashion designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several people. Behaviors he would come to regret even though he had never been convicted in court.