Amber Heard’s Defense Reads Johnny Depp’s Violent Messages During Trial

Throughout Depp's testimony, the actor's alcohol and drug abuse was also extensively detailed by the model's lawyers.

Johnny Depp testifies during defamation trial that the actor files against his ex-wife



The actress and model’s lawyers Amber Heard presented in court this Thursday, 21, text messages with violent content that Johnny Depp exchanged with family members, though without providing context, during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife. “I don’t want to see that filthy bitch Amber again,” Depp wrote to a friend in April 2015, two months after they were married. His ex-wife’s lawyers began their interrogation by reading a series of messages the actor exchanged over the years with various contacts, without giving further details about who he had spoken to and the date of the text messages.

“Let’s burn Amber,” read Ben Rottenborn, the actress’ representative. “You said, ‘I’m going to fuck her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she’s dead,’” Rottenborn continued. “That’s what you said you would do after you burned her and after you drowned her,” said the lawyer when forwarding the message sent in 2013 by the actor to one of his friends. Depp remained straight-faced on his third day of trial, reading through his sunglasses the various documents presented as evidence in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, in the United States.

The ex-spouses accuse each other of defamation during the trial, broadcast partially by news channels, which originates from an editorial that Amber Heard wrote in 2018. In this text published by The Washington Post, the actress, now 35, does not mention Johnny Depp by name, but refers to the domestic violence allegations she made against her husband in 2016. On Wednesday, the star of the adventure saga "Pirates of the Caribbean" told the court that the publication and the charges cost him "everything", leaving him "finished".

