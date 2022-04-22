April 23rd is “Shakespeare Day” in Spain

Since 1926, Book Day has been celebrated in Spain, this date coincides with the year of the death of one of the great poets and playwrights, the English playwright William Shakespeare and also the Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes. That’s why the inhabitants of Catalonia revive this tradition and every writer’s book sold is given a rose as a gift.

This practice is already old, and it is also a way of encouraging reading, no one is born liking and not knowing how to read, but we learn to slowly acquire this habit, so we can take all our lives. The book is one of the forms of transmission of knowledge where more unites cultures of different countries and for this reason the Book Day is celebrated on April 23 in Spain.

That’s why we, who are great propagators of this tradition of encouraging reading, will honor this day of the book in Spanish and also honor one of the most represented artists in the world of literature and arts in general around the world. William Shakespeare was born April 2, 1564, in Stratford-upon-Avon and died April 23, 1616, Stratford-upon-Avon, United Kingdom, he was a poet, playwright and actor, was considered the greatest writer of English language and the most influential in the world. Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway at age 18, with whom he had three children – Susanna and twins Hamnet and Judith.

Called the “Bard of Avon” in England, he wrote several works, including collaborations that currently remain 38 plays, 154 sonnets, two long narrative poems, and a few more sparse verses, whose authorship, however, is still disputed. His plays have been translated into every major modern language and are performed more than any other playwright. Many of his texts and themes remain alive to this day, being frequently revisited, especially in theater, television, cinema and literature.

The artist began his career in London as an actor, writer and one of the theater company owners called Lord Chamberlain’s Men, later known as the King’s Men. Most of his works were produced between years 1590 and 1613, and his first comedies were mainly based on historical events and characters, genres he took the apex of sophistication and artistry to the end of the sixteenth century. Only around 1608, he began writing tragedies such as Hamlet, King Lear and Macbeth, considered some of the most important works in the English language.

In his later years William began to write tragicomedies in collaboration with other playwrights, in which several plays were published in editions with varying degrees of quality and precision during his lifetime. Shakespeare was a respected poet and playwright in his time, but his talent and his works are still prevalent today, inspiring many writers, novelists and poets, who acclaim him for his genius, idolizing him as a hero.

There are few records of Shakespeare’s private life and there are many speculations about such matters as his physical appearance, sexuality, religious beliefs, and some of the works attributed to him would have been written by other authors.

But in the last century (the twentieth century), his work was repeatedly adopted and rediscovered by new movements, both in academia and as the performance. his pieces remain highly popular today and are studied, staged and constantly reinterpreted in diverse cultural and political contexts throughout the world.

Per Priscilla Visconti