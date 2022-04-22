Arrival of Mano Menezes “pesa” and Internacional monitors trendy strikers

In recent days, the big issue on the agenda of the International It’s about the arrival of the new coach. Mano Menezes has already been announced and officially presented as the team’s new commander for the season’s sequel. With the coach, there is an expectation that reinforcements can paint in Colorado throughout the year.

According to information gathered and published by the journalist Alexandre Ernstfrom the portal “Giant’s Voices”, the arrival of the new coach in the Rio Grande do Sul team may make the board move to reinforce the squad. One of the focuses would be the attack and the colleague revealed names that can be searched for by the team in the middle of the year, in the next transfer window.

“The arrival of Mano Menezes may bring well-known names to Beira-Rio. Inter is watching the situation of Leandro Damião, Alan Kardec and may even return to Brian Rodríguez for the mid-year window.”published Ernestin their social networks.

In his presentation conference, in relation to the cast, Mano commented on how he thinks of assembling the team with the pieces he currently has. The coach is known for putting together good and balanced defensive systems. In his speech, he brought some of what he thinks to Colorado.

“I try to assemble my teams with a defensive line of four, today most teams start with a line of three, and that doesn’t mean three defenders, it can be composed with two defenders and a side, and my idea is to make a three-way exit. when building the play with two central players and a full-back, either on the right or on the left.analyzed Mano, according to the GE.