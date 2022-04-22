Bolsonaro considers removing Carlos França from Itamaraty

posted on 04/21/2022 17:08 / updated on 04/21/2022 17:08



The Itamaraty command may undergo a new change before the end of the elections. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would be demonstrating with the positions of the portfolio in the face of international discussions, including the Security Council of the United Nations (UN). According to LookChancellor Carlos Alberto França may be ahead of the portfolio.

The Chief Executive began to hear from important and close figures on the subject and the situation intensified in recent weeks when Brazil did not follow Arab countries in the resolution that condemned terrorist actions in the Middle East. Bolsonaro was charged and had not even been informed by the chancellor of the matter.

The Itamaraty’s decision caused a small crisis between Brazil and the Arab countries, important trading partners for being buyers of halal foods, mainly proteins. Then, the Planalto Palace sent Admiral Flávio Rocha, Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs, to the United Arab Emirates to undo the unease created.





War in Ukraine

Brazil will defend Russia’s permanence in the G20, Carlos Alberto França said this week. This stance is being adopted by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, at the meetings of the G20, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which take place in Washington this week. “To the G20, we have already clearly expressed our position so that Russia could participate in the leaders’ summit. The exclusion of Russia does not address the real problem, which is conflict,” said the minister, at a press conference with the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Brazil was aligned with the great powers and voted for the “condemnation” of Russia at the UN. “It is deeply concerned about Russian military operations against targets on Ukrainian territory.” Since the beginning of the year, Brazil has been a member of the Security Council as a non-permanent member.

Bolsonaro went on a diplomatic trip to Russia before the start of the conflict with Ukraine – during the phase of escalation of tensions. Now, the Psol deputies filed, last Wednesday (20/4), a request for the chancellor to be summoned to provide clarifications to the plenary of the Chamber on the secrecy imposed on documents of the presidential trip to the country.