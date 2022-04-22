Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/21/2022; for the first time infirmary and ICU SUS are without patients of the disease | Wood zone

Juiz de Fora records a historic mark in the fight against Covid-19, there are no patients hospitalized in infirmary beds and Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the Unified Health System (SUS). THE This information was released in this Thursday’s epidemiological bulletin (21). In private hospitals, three people are still hospitalized with the disease.

The Prefecture of Juiz de Fora does not disclose confirmed cases, suspects and deaths on holidays.

Since the beginning of the pandemic are: 66,345 infected, 139,504 suspicious notifications and 2,254 lives lost in the city.

Deaths caused by Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total 0 Not disclosed 2,254

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +32 Not disclosed 66,345

Suspected cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +90 Not disclosed 139,504

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before ICU (private + public) 1 patients 1 patients Wards (private + public) 2 patients 4 patients Total inpatients 3 hospitalized 5 hospitalized

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate 0% 0% 0% 0%

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases) Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy 72.20% (private + public) 72.92% (private + public) 81.95% (public only) 89.47% (public only) 63.19% (private only) 57.64% (private only)

Recovered from Covid-19

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours. The last update was made at 19:35 on Thursday (21).