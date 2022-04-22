CR7 shows family reunion and publishes photo with newborn daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to thank him for the messages of support received by him and his family after the death of one of the twins, fruits of the relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. The Manchester United star also took the opportunity to communicate that his wife and daughter are already at home.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life we ​​just welcomed this world”, wrote the player.







Via social network, Cristiano Ronaldo communicates that Georgina Rodríguez and daughter are already at home. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Estadão

In the image released by Cristiano Ronaldo, he appears carrying his newborn daughter. In the photo are still the four children of the ace, in addition to Georgina herself, released by the doctors to return home.

Last Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised by revealing the death of one of the twins. According to the Portuguese press, the death happened during childbirth. The striker was missing from Manchester United in the clash against Liverpool, and received tributes from rival fans.

“One World… One sport… One global family… Thank you Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

Despite the mourning, Cristiano Ronaldo has already returned to training with the Manchester United team and could be on the field this Saturday, in the clash against Arsenal, in the English Championship.