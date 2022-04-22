Daniel Alves leaves injured after split with Brazilian

Right-back Daniel Alves was substituted by injury in the 21st minute of the second half of Barcelona’s 1-0 win away from home, against Real Sociedad, for the 33rd round of the Spanish Championship.

The move that led to the replacement of the Brazilian was a split in the beak of the Real Sociedad penalty area with fellow countryman Rafinha Alcântara. Daniel Alves has already fallen on the lawn holding his left leg and with an expression of pain. Rafinha himself stood beside her for a few minutes, worried.

Daniel Alves was attended by the Barcelona doctors, but ended up being replaced by Sergiño Dest at the same time. He then walked to his team’s bench with a limp and greeted coach Xavi Hernández. Tests in the next few hours will show if there is an injury or if the replacement was just a precaution.

The right-back was a starter in Barça’s victory, playing the role that is already characteristic under Xavi, a kind of midfielder on the right side, with less defensive responsibilities and more space to create plays. Performance was fair.

The Brazilian returned to Barcelona in November last year, debuted in January and has played 11 matches so far. He is also frequent in the call-ups of the Brazilian national team – the next one will be in the second half of May, for friendlies in June against Japan, South Korea and Argentina. Daniel Alves turns 39 on the 6th.