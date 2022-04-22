DM calls alert and Luís Castro is warned that he has two absences for the next rounds; injuries worry

Last Wednesday (20), the Botafogo won an important advantage in the first match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, beating Ceilândia 3-0. The match played at the Mané Garrincha Stadium left a positive balance for the qualification claims, however, it also brought undigested consequences for the Lone Star cast.

On Thursday afternoon (21st), the Glorious informed that Barreto and Victor Sá were diagnosed with injuries. The steering wheel suffered a myalgia in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, and the striker, a sprained right ankle. The information is from Globoespprte.com.

Barreto’s situation still requires more analysis and specific care, so much so that the Alvinegro medical department will submit the athlete to a battery of tests so that the severity of the injury can be evaluated. Victor Sá has already started the treatment and the duo has no forecast to return to normal work in training the cast.

Worried about the situation of its two injured players and aware that it has two possible absences to manage, Bota follows its schedule to face Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the third round of the Brasileirão. The match takes place at 18:30 on Sunday (24).