Elon Musk unveils $46.5 billion plan to buy Twitter

Speculation about how Elon Musk would raise the $43 billion offered to buy Twitter has come to an end. This Thursday (21), the CEO of Tesla presented the financing plan to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The billionaire intends to raise US$25.5 billion in loans and US$21 billion in personal wealth, totaling US$46.5 billion, an amount that would allow the richest man in the world to complete the deal. However, the social network’s shareholders have yet to formally respond to Musk’s offer.

Under Elon Musk’s proposal, the financing would be effected by two debt commitment letters from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding. In them, the bank undertakes to allocate loans of US$ 25.5 billion and the remaining US$ 21 billion would be covered by the entrepreneur himself.

The record does not list any equity partners and all debt would be in Elon Musk’s name. It is worth remembering that the billionaire recently acquired a 9% stake in Twitter at a value of US$ 2.9 billion.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the company had received Musk’s offer and said it would conduct a “careful and comprehensive” review.

“We are receiving the updated, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk, which provides additional information on the original proposal and new information on potential funding,” the spokesperson said.

“As announced and communicated directly to Mr. Musk, the Board is committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company and all of Twitter’s shareholders.”

Musk’s generous $43 billion offer to buy Twitter has sparked a lot of speculation and even skepticism in recent days.

Experts made calculations and released opinions claiming that the businessman would hardly get the amount, given that most of Musk’s equity is linked to Tesla shares.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has an estimated personal fortune of $249 billion, mostly in stocks, making banks wary of price swings.

Buying Twitter has become a real obsession for Elon Musk, but the deal won’t be so easy. Image: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock

Despite the guarantee of funding, the purchase of Twitter will not be easy. That’s because the microblogging board has already announced restrictive measures to prevent the business in the short term in a plan that has become known as the “poison pill”.

The plan prohibits the purchase of more than 15% by any shareholder and aims to protect the company from hostile bids, such as the one made by Musk.

The measure expires on April 14, 2023, leaving the future of the social network in an uncertain scenario, including speculation from other companies that could be interested in the purchase, such as Microsoft, Amazon and the venture capital fund Thoma Bravo.

Even with the difficulties, Musk maintains confidence in the acquisition of Twitter. He even presented in a letter the reasons that show the importance of the business.

“I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the world and I believe free speech is a social imperative for a functioning democracy. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” Musk wrote.

