Embraer has a new partnership with a technology company for the Eve project in Brazil

Eve UAM, an Embraer company, and Thales, a global company specialized in technological solutions, services and products in the areas of defense, aeronautics, aerospace, transportation, digital identity and security markets, joined forces to support the development of the electric aircraft of vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) of Eve in Brazil.

The strategic partnership involves a series of joint studies over 12 months. Started in January 2022, these studies cover technical, economic aspects and the adaptable feasibility of a 100% electric aircraft. Thales will also contribute its experience in the development of aviation, electrical, flight control, navigation, communication and connectivity systems.

“This partnership will strengthen Eve’s position as a leader in the global market and our commitment to provide a new way of effective and sustainable urban transport. Embraer is the leader in the aviation industry in Brazil and the world and partners with Thales for over thirty years. Now, Eve will leverage this partnership too, “said Andrew Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

“Thales is actively engaged in the development of Urban Air Mobility. We are proud to take a new step in Brazil, joining Eve in a project that could be a game changer for sustainable urban mobility around the world”, said Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice President of Aviation at Thales. “This industry is here to stay and will bring many advantages to the country, especially with regard to the environment, due to the use of clean energy”.





Both the Thales Space Technology Center in São José dos Campos (SP) and the recently opened Aircraft Center in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) will support the Eve and Embraer teams working on the project, which will also have Thales engineers in France, Canada and the United States.

“This partnership complements Thales’ investments in Brazil, confirming the country’s relevance in our global business. In addition, we took another important step by establishing a partnership with a client as important as Embraer”, completes Luciano Macaferri, general director of Thales Brasil.

