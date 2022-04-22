Former President of Honduras extradited to the US – 04/21/2022 – World

Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández, who ruled from 2014 to 2022, was extradited this Thursday (21) to the United States, where he will be tried for drug trafficking and possession of weapons and could be sentenced to life in prison.

A US anti-drug agency plane took off from a Honduran Air Force base at 2:27 pm local time (5:27 pm GMT), with Hernández on board, handcuffed and wearing a blue jacket and jeans. His extradition had been approved by the Supreme Court in late March.

Amid tight security, Hernández left the prison he had held since mid-February at the headquarters of the Special Police Forces, known as Los Cobras, in eastern Tegucigalpa. He was flown by helicopter to the Honduran base in Toncontin, south of the capital.

As he descended, he was escorted by the Minister of Security, Ramón Sabillon, and by a group of police. In a building at the site, he waited for the arrival of the plane that would later take him to the US. “I am innocent and I am being unfairly prosecuted. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere,” the 53-year-old former president said in a video released by local media.

His wife, Ana García, claimed to believe in his innocence. “My love, we are convinced that you will come back. Of course you will, because you are innocent,” she wrote on Twitter.

JOH, as he is known, is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting suspected drug traffickers from investigations and prosecutions when he was president. He was also added to the list of people accused of corruption or undermining democracy in the Northern Triangle of Central America —Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

New York prosecutors accuse the politician, who replaced leftist Xiomara Castro on January 27 after eight years in office, of having links to drug trafficking since 2004. received tons of cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela—the drug would then be shipped and distributed in the US.

According to the Manhattan prosecution, for this scheme Hernandez received “millions of dollars” from drug trafficking organizations, including former leader of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. He reportedly used the money for personal enrichment and political campaign funding.

The politician’s brother, former deputy Tony Hernández, was sentenced by the American justice in March 2021 to life imprisonment for the same crime.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said JOH “abused his position as president to operate a narco-state”. In power, the politician was an ally of the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump in immigration and anti-trafficking actions. “The new Honduran administration wants our help. There is no conflict between these actions and maintaining good relations in Latin America,” said Garland.

The former president denies all the accusations and says that they are revenge carried out by the same traffickers that his government captured or extradited to American territory.

The JOH acronym lost the last presidential elections to Xiomara, from Libre (Liberty and Refoundation Party), who became the first woman to assume the presidency of the Central American country. She came to power supported by her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted in a 2009 coup.

In addition to the economic deterioration and the intense waves of emigration, one of the challenges in Honduran is the fight against corruption and drug trafficking in the country.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded 309,000 arrests of Hondurans at the country’s southern border in the last fiscal year ending September 2021, making nationality the second-largest source of migrants to the country, second only to Mexico, with 608,000 arrests.