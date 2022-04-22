Four out of 10 tests for chikungunya in Fortaleza are positive; see neighborhoods with more cases – Ceará

The mosquito that transmits chikungunya is with greater reach in Fortaleza: 43.9% of tests for the disease in the first quarter are positive. This is the highest rate in the last four years for the period. There are already 591 diagnoses of the disease in the Capital.

This means that four out of 10 tests to identify cases of chikungunya were positive in the first three months of the year. The information is indicated in the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of the Capital.

The balance of the period also shows that 473 cases were discarded and 386 exams are still under investigation this year.

SMS monitors how the chikungunya virus spreads throughout Fortaleza: 65 neighborhoods have already registered cases of the disease. On the map, it is possible to see that seven locations concentrate 73.2% of cases:

Garden of Olives

José Walter

City of Employees

Manibura Park

Luciano Cavalcante

mondubim

Ayrton Senna Plateau

Cases of the disease began to grow in January this year with 19 positive tests. In February, the number rose to 143. The following month, 411 cases of chikungunya were reported. The April partial shows 18 positive diagnoses, in the update made on the 11th.

Disease history

The control of cases makes it clear that, even at the beginning of the year, 2022 will also already overcomes chikungunya cases in the analyzed period of the previous four years (1st quarter):

2022: 591

2021: 184

2020: 254

2019: 275

2018: 584

The first recorded cases of the disease, in Brazil and Ceará, were observed in 2014. Since then, the most critical period happened in 2016, with 17,791 cases, and 2017 — when there were 61,826 diagnoses.

The two years also concentrated the number of deaths: there were 25 in 2016 and 144 in 2017. The last deaths from chikungunya took place in 2020, with 2 lives lost to the disease.

Symptoms: from high fever to severe pain

Chikungunya manifests itself with rapid onset high feverintense pain in the joints of the feet and hands, in addition to fingers, ankles and wrists as the main symptoms, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Complaints are also common about headaches, in the muscles and red spots on the skin. Symptoms appear between 2 and 12 days after the mosquito bites Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

Fiocruz points out that it’s not possible having chikungunya more than once, because the patient acquires immunity to the disease. About 30% of cases show no symptoms, as estimated by the Foundation.

In an interview with Northeast diaryepidemiologist Luciano Pamplona warned about the risk of sequelae of the disease.

“In a portion of people, a large portion, it can become chronic and cause chronic pain for several years. We don’t know if for the rest of our lives, but we know for at least six or seven years,” she explained.

HOW TO PREVENT?

As there is still no vaccine to immunize against chikungunya, the best means of prevention is to act against its infectious agent.

Do, at least once a week, an inspection at home in order to eliminate possible mosquito breeding sites; Check that the water tank is sealed and that the gutters are not accumulating water; Correct cleaning of water storage tanks and refrigerator trays; Be careful not to let water accumulate under plant pots; Correct cleaning of drains and toilets, especially in places that are not in use; Do not leave objects that accumulate water around the house, such as: tires, bottles, yogurt cups, plastic bags and others;

“It is essential that people understand that 90% of the reproduction sites of the mosquito that causes the disease are inside people’s homes and in the surroundings. So if people take care of their homes, we can reduce the reproduction of this vector and their illnesses”, warned Luciano Pamplona.