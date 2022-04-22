NewsWorld

German becomes official suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance

The German Christian Bruckner (featured photo), 43, was considered officially, on Thursday (21/4), the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance. The information was disclosed by the prosecutor of Portugal by note.

According to the Public Ministry, the request came from the German authorities, with whom Portugal has an international judicial cooperation agreement.

Although he is a suspect in the Madeleine case, Brueckner is currently serving time for another crime. He was sentenced to 21 months for drug trafficking but is eligible for parole on January 6, after serving two-thirds of the sentence. He had previously been convicted of child sexual abuse.

In December 2019, the German was also convicted of raping an elderly woman in 2005, in the Algarve region of Portugal, where Madeleine and her family had traveled and the place where the girl disappeared in 2007.

Brueckner had a house two miles from the hotel where Kate and Gerry McCann were staying with friends the night Madeleine went missing. He lived in the residence until 2007.

People in the region who came to know the suspect reported that he had “few friends”. Brueckner was investigated during the Madeleine case, but the police found nothing incriminating him at the time.

On the day of Madeleine’s disappearance, Brueckner received a phone call at his home. The police hope to find the caller in order to make her a possible witness in the case.

While living in the Algarve region, the suspect built up a history of robbing hotel rooms. Back in Germany after the repercussion of the girl’s disappearance, Brueckner was investigated for the disappearance of a 5-year-old girl. However, the police did not pursue the case.

