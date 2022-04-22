Iran says it will still avenge Qassem Soleimani’s death for the United States | World

Soleimani was killed during a visit to Iraq by an attack led by then US President Donald Trump, under the pretext that he was a “legitimate military target”.. The case provoked huge repercussions and threats of a new war at the time.

The attack, which came after a series of military provocations between the two countries, triggered an unprecedented crisis between the US and Iran, including the firing of missiles at bases used by the US in Iraqi territory. Days later, at the funeral of Soleimani, seen as a great leader in Iran, more than 50 people were trampled to death, which further heightened tensions.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri said on Thursday that the United States has regularly offered some rewards for the leader’s assassination, such as lifting sanctions and other concessions in return. However, Tehran has denied the offers and said it still plans revenge.

Image shows details of a drone model that would have been used in an attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani – Photo: Amanda Paes/G1

Over the past year, the two countries have held indirect talks in Vienna, Austria, in an attempt to reactivate a 2015 nuclear deal, abandoned by Washington in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump and later violated by Tehran.

“The enemy keeps sending messages that if we give up on avenging Soleimani, they will give us some concessions or lift some sanctions,” Alireza Tangsiri said. “This is pure fantasy. The Supreme Leader has emphasized the need for revenge and the top commander of the Revolutionary Guard has said that revenge is inevitable and that we will choose the time and place for it.”

There has yet to be an immediate response from the United States to Tangsiri’s comment.

Tensions at the time the attack began after Trump impose sanctions on Iran, which in response boosted its nuclear enrichment program beyond the limits of the agreement with world powers. The agreement sought to block the development of a nuclear bomb, but Iran says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.