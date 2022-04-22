Madeleine McCann: Portugal formalizes suspect after 15 years – 04/21/2022 – World

With the disappearance of Madeleine McCann on a beach in Portugal about to turn 15, prosecutors in the country formally indicated this Thursday (21) a main suspect in the case.

It is the first time this has happened since the girl’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, were named in 2007 – they would later be exonerated.

Then, aged three, the British child disappeared on May 3, 2007 from the hotel room where the family spent their holidays in Praia da Luz, Algarve. The parents had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant. The case moved the world and to this day remains unsolved.

Prosecutors in Faro, the main city in the southern region of the country, did not release the suspect’s name, but said in a statement that he was identified as such by German authorities following a request from the Portuguese. Despite the identification, he has not yet been indicted.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

German police said in June 2020 that Madeleine was believed to be dead and that Christian Brückner, 45, convicted of drug trafficking and child abuse, was likely responsible for the crime – he is in prison in Germany accused of raping a woman in the Algarve. . Since then, however, he has not been charged in the British girl’s case and denies any involvement.

Brückner lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and, according to documents obtained by the Reuters news agency in 2020, he committed robberies from hotels and flats in the region. He also forged passports and was caught stealing diesel from a port.

Prosecutors explained that the investigation has been carried out in cooperation with British and German authorities.

The Judiciary Police of Portugal handed over documents with hundreds of names linked to Madeleine’s case, including that of Brückner, to British authorities in 2012, according to the corporation. German police received their first tip linking the suspect to the British girl’s case in 2013.

The reason why, after so long, Portuguese prosecutors identify a suspect is not clear, but it may be related to the statute of limitations of the case after 15 years, which would end the investigation.