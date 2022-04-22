Organized protest at the departure of Vasco and charges Zé Ricardo and Carlos Brazil: “We don’t like the work” | vasco

The week of pressure at Vasco ended with a protest at the airport. Before leaving for Chapecó, on Thursday afternoon, members of an organized crowd welcomed Vasco’s delegation and asked coach Zé Ricardo, manager Carlos Brazil and midfielder Nenê. Despite the harsh words, there was no aggression.

The main demand of the fans was the immediate departure of coach Zé Ricardo, football manager Carlos Brazil and CEO Luiz Mello. The coach was the most questioned and the one who heard the most charges. A fan spoke harshly to him. Security and military police were at the scene, but members of the organization managed to surround the coach on the way out of the bus.

– Zé Ricardo, you are here to listen. Regardless of any outcome, we don’t like his work. I don’t know if there’s a pan. You are not having attitude and demand. Are you climbing? – asked the fan.

Zé Ricardo tried to defend himself and recalled when he took over Vasco for the first time, in 2017, and took the club to Libertadores. Another fan retorted.

– That was five years ago, Zé.

Manager Carlos Brazil also heard criticism. A fan said to the manager’s face that he doesn’t like his work.

Main player of the squad, Nenê was also charged and heard from the fans that they did not approve of the attitude of shirt 10, who threw the captain’s armband on the ground when he was replaced by Zé Ricardo in the debut in Serie B, in the 1-1 draw with Vila Nova, in São Januário, two weeks ago.

– It sucked, Nene. The armband bears the Maltese Cross. It’s no use being a star if you don’t have commitment and respect. Here is organized cheering. We really appreciate your work, your determination. But what you did with the armband… You’re not an inexperienced guy. And we are here charging – demanded a member of the organization.

Last Tuesday, President Jorge Salgado and other members of the club’s leadership met with another organized crowd in São Januário, heard demands, but supported the work of Zé Ricardo. On the same day, the board met with advisors from the support base to provide clarification on football.

With two draws in the first two rounds of Serie B, Vasco enters the field under pressure this Friday, at 9:30 pm, against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá.

