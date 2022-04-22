Russia announces sanctions against 29 Americans, including Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg – News

Russia on Thursday banned 29 Americans from entering its territory, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow over the military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry said travel restrictions for 29 Americans and 61 Canadians – which also include Defense Department officials, business leaders and journalists from the two countries, will remain in effect indefinitely.





The US list includes ABC News presenter George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius and Russian-centric Meduza news site editor Kevin Rothrock.

The list also includes Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and personalities from the world of finance.





Canada’s list includes Cameron Ahmad, who serves as communications director for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Special Operations Forces commander Steve Boivin.

The list of people includes those who are “directly involved in the development, establishment and application of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russia has already announced sanctions against hundreds of US and Canadian officials, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in response to their countries’ punitive measures against Moscow.



