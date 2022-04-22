Sandy reveals that he tested positive for covid-19: “My time has also come”

Singer Sandy and her husband, Lucas Lima, were diagnosed with coronavirus after the holiday season in the United States

The singer Sandy (39) told followers this Thursday, 21, that she was diagnosed with covid-19.

In her Instagram Stories, the artist shared the result of the positive test.

“Yeah, guys… My time has come too, but I’m fine, with few symptoms and taking great care of myself. Don’t worry about me, okay?”wrote the famous, who spent the last week in Orlando, United States, visiting Disney parks.

Sandy even said that he had to cancel an appointment: “I have three doses of the vaccine and my body is reacting fast. Unfortunately, I had to cancel a work appointment, which made me very sad, but soon, I’m finished.”

Sandy’s husband, Lucas Lima (39), also revealed that he tested positive for the disease. “Friends, I was trying to be the last to catch it and I hoped that Átila would come home at the end of the pandemic to give me a trophy. We are fine, resting, with three doses and very mild symptoms. I’ll give you updates”commented.

Sandy celebrates her brother Junior’s birthday

On April 11th, Junior Lima completed another year of life! On the web, he got a statement from his sister, Sandy.“Today is the day of one of the best people I know; the owner of the most beautiful heart… And I spend all day thinking about him and wishing only the most beautiful in this life… Because he deserves nothing less”, started saying. “See, Ju? May you be happier, lighter and freer to just be… you! I’m very proud of everything you are. I love you more than fits in my chest”, said yet.

Check out Sandy and Lucas Lima’s post about the positive test for coronavirus: